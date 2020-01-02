Fountain Price Up 3.7% This Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Fountain has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Fountain token can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Fountain has a market cap of $1.19 million and $68,832.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.01330725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

