Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will report $297.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $316.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBC. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In related news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $32,364,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

FBC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.25. 215,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $40.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

