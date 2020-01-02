First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Trading Up 2.1%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN)’s share price was up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 41,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

