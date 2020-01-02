First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.10, 3,180 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 38,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,203,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FFA)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

