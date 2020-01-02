First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.10, 3,180 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 38,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FFA)
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
