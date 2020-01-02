Financial Comparison: OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WesBanco and OptimumBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $515.23 million 4.01 $143.11 million $3.21 11.77 OptimumBank $4.38 million 1.22 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Risk and Volatility

WesBanco has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 28.22% 8.38% 1.37% OptimumBank -29.49% -29.08% -1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WesBanco and OptimumBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 2 3 0 2.60 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

WesBanco currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given WesBanco’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of WesBanco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WesBanco beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 209 branches and 202 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 4 loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

