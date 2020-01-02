Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Fastly news, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $30,708.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder W Eric Carlborg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,626 shares of company stock worth $13,166,696.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,696,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,879,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,288,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,161. Fastly has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

