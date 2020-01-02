Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -4.08

News articles about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have trended extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news impact score of -4.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Facebook’s score:

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,962,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,885,616. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.78. The firm has a market cap of $585.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $208.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Aegis lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $9,925,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.87, for a total value of $21,314,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,007,162 shares of company stock worth $375,485,033. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

