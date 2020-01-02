Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and forty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.44.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total transaction of $9,925,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $21,264,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,007,162 shares of company stock worth $375,485,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.74. 7,796,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,885,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $208.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.71 and its 200-day moving average is $191.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

