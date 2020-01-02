EXRNchain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,412.00 (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, EXRNchain has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One EXRNchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. EXRNchain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $23,412.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXRNchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.54 or 0.06052309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023819 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain (CRYPTO:EXRN) is a token. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken . EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain

Buying and Selling EXRNchain

EXRNchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXRNchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXRNchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXRNchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXRNchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXRNchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.