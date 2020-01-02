Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.38. 120,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,427. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $768.25 million, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

