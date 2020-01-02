Eternity (ENT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Eternity has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Eternity has a total market cap of $9,147.00 and approximately $183.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eternity alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 165.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Eternity Profile

Eternity is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,267,219 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group . Eternity’s official website is ent.eternity-group.org

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.