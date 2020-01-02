Ergo Reaches Market Cap of $3.00 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Ergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00007076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $96,591.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00189666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.01351450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025093 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo’s launch date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 9,969,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,922,926 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Token Trading

Ergo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

