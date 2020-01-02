Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EQC. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE:EQC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. 385,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,874. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 84.50 and a current ratio of 84.50.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 339.90% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

