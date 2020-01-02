Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,455. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 44.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 131.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

