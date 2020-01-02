Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Tops $556,315.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Energi has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $51.96 million and approximately $556,315.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00029843 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00190155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.01352367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 24,194,804 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

