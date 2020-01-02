Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. 180,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,821. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.90. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.