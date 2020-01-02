ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, 694 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.