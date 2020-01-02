EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.40. 528,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,204,641. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

