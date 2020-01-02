EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $14.70 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 317,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 891,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,064,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,675 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 212,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 170,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,504. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

