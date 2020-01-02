EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,438,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 846,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter.

IWP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,638. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $153.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.61 and a 200 day moving average of $145.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2637 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

