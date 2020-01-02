EDUCare Price Reaches $0.0482 (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One EDUCare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, HADAX and Bit-Z. EDUCare has a total market cap of $48.19 million and $1.54 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BigONE and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

