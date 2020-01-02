EDUCare (EKT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.86 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. EDUCare has a market cap of $39.11 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and BigONE. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00186851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.01333196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00121586 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EDUCare Token Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BigONE and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

