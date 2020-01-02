ECC (ECC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $83.00

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, ECC has traded down 4% against the dollar. ECC has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $83.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00058954 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00087380 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,011.36 or 1.00398115 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00057333 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

