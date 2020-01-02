DraftCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $35,089.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. DraftCoin has a market cap of $35,089.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

