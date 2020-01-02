Dollar International Trading 37.5% Lower This Week (DOLLAR)

Dollar International (CURRENCY:DOLLAR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Dollar International token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00007794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dollar International has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dollar International has a total market cap of $19,277.00 and $1,012.00 worth of Dollar International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005024 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dollar International Token Profile

Dollar International (DOLLAR) is a token. It was first traded on November 16th, 2016. Dollar International's total supply is 77,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,538 tokens. Dollar International's official website is dollar.international . Dollar International's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dollar International

