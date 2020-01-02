Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:DISCB opened at $36.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. Discovery Inc Series B has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

