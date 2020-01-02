Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) Trading Down 5.2%

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $27.93, approximately 667 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.99% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

