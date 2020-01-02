Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.20 ($33.95).

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEQ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ETR DEQ traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €26.48 ($30.79). The stock had a trading volume of 131,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is €26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a twelve month high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

