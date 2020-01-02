DECENT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,713.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $987,064.00 and approximately $1,713.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BCEX and LBank. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded 69.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007262 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, LBank, Bittrex, Upbit and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

