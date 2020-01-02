DAPS Token (DAPS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million

DAPS Token (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, DAPS Token has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and Cryptopia. DAPS Token has a market cap of $3.54 million and $32,406.00 worth of DAPS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAPS Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAPS Token Profile

DAPS Token’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Token’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin . DAPS Token’s official website is dapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Token is /r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Token’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

DAPS Token Token Trading

DAPS Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.