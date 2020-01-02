DAOstack Trading 31.6% Higher Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. DAOstack has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $36,652.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

