Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company's operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. "

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DAN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. 687,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,038. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dana will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,015 shares in the company, valued at $123,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 3,016.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 1,268,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 722.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,192,000 after buying an additional 1,021,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,673,000 after buying an additional 906,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after buying an additional 842,244 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,001,000 after buying an additional 731,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

