Cox Capital Mgt LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,170,000 after purchasing an additional 179,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ASML by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,117,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ASML by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 125,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded up $5.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.73. 37,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,054. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $147.38 and a 1 year high of $298.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.18.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. ASML had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

