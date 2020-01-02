Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,068. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,518. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

