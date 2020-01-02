Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 125.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.05.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.18. 74,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,654. The stock has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $132.17 and a 52-week high of $181.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

