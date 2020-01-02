Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.3% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.87. 1,352,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

