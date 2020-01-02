Cowen Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $52.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price raised by Cowen from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BSX. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,549 shares of company stock worth $8,398,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.