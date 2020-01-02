Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $37.67

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.94, but opened at $37.67. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 46,912 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ABN Amro cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Core Laboratories by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70,773 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

