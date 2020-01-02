Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.80 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.30.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

