Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.71. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 151,960 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67.

Get Condor Petroleum alerts:

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.10 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.