Comerica (CMA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

1/2/2020 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/26/2019 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In related news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Comerica by 88.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Comerica by 170.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Comerica by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

