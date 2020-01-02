CoinUs (CNUS) Market Cap Achieves $330,104.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 210.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. CoinUs has a total market cap of $330,104.00 and approximately $5,543.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 273.3% against the dollar. One CoinUs token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

999 (999) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039270 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003961 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000744 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000168 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.