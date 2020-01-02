CoinUs 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,997.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $105,493.00 and approximately $1,997.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

