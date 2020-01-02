Coin Lion Market Cap Tops $510,985.00 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $510,985.00 and approximately $1,053.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded up 56.4% against the dollar. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00187015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.01331954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

