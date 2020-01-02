Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Shares Down 5%

Clear Leisure PLC (LON:CLP) dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), approximately 500,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,640,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a current ratio of 20.23 and a quick ratio of 20.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

Clear Leisure Company Profile (LON:CLP)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

