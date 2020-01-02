Civitas (CIV) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $111,518.00 and $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00770167 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001387 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,349,441 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.