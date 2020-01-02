Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 3.6% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 486,558.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 330,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,608,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $252,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,702,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

