Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CBB. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CBB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 896,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,879. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $528.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $382.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 8.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

