CF Energy (CVE:CFY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

CF Energy Corp (CVE:CFY) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66.

About CF Energy (CVE:CFY)

CF Energy Corp. operates as an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company in the People's Republic of China. The company has two segments, Natural Gas Distribution Utility and CNG Vehicles Refueling Stations. The Natural Gas Distribution Utility segment provides gas pipeline installation and connection services; and delivers natural gas to commercial, industrial, and residential customers through its pipeline networks and associated facilities in Sanya City, Hainan Province, as well as to industrial customers through storage facilities in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province.

