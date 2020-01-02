Centauri (CTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $107.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centauri has a market cap of $41,072.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 45,862,687 coins and its circulating supply is 45,181,244 coins. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

